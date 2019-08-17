Manipur Chief Minister Launches Scheme To Improve School Infrastructure

Manipur Chief Minister has launched scheme to improve school infrastructure

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday launched a scheme to improve infrastructure of government schools in the state.

Launching the "School Fagadaba" (Make education better) scheme, Singh said the objective was to ensure better infrastructure, quality education and overall improvement of government schools to make them model schools.

He said biometric devices would be installed in schools in ensure regular attendance of teachers.

Singh said "teachers would stay at the place of their posting for at least three years".

In the first phase of the scheme, one school from each of the 60 Assembly constituencies in the state have been selected.

