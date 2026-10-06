Maharashtra Tribal Students Protest: Minister Says All Key Demands Accepted

Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike on Tuesday said the government has accepted the key demands of tribal students and appealed to them to return to their colleges and attend classes. He assured them that no student would be deprived of government facilities and benefits.

He said several meetings had been held on August 29 and subsequently to discuss the issues raised by the students.

Following these meetings, the government accepted the students' key demands, including the major demand for a 'central kitchen' system.

"Since all the demands have been accepted, the Tribal Development Minister has appealed to the students to return to their respective colleges and attend classes. Under the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Yojana', students are being provided benefits under the leadership of the chief minister. The scheme was launched to ensure that no student is deprived of facilities," the minister said.

Devendra Fadnavis On Student Protests

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said an attempt was being made to use students as a "shield" for a political agenda and create unrest in the state.

"The attempt is to use students as a shield for their political agenda. Students are being put under pressure, and an attempt is being made to create unrest. The state government has taken the initiative to resolve all the issues raised by the students and has already taken decisions on them," he said.

"If students are being used only for political purposes, we will respond to that politics politically. But when it comes to students' issues, we will respond through concrete action," he added.

Congress MP Questions Police Action

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Monday questioned the Maharashtra government's handling of a protest by tribal students. She alleged that students who had come to Mumbai to raise concerns over facilities in tribal residential schools were detained at the Congress office.

At a press conference, Gaikwad questioned why the police entered the Congress office and detained the protesting students.

"Whose rule is going on in Maharashtra? Is it a jungle rule? Students have come to ask the government. Did the police come with a warrant? Do people come to party offices in the morning?" Gaikwad said.

What Are Tribal Students Protesting Over?

The tribal students have been protesting over a range of key issues, including basic amenities in ashram schools and hostels, scholarship-related concerns, and other grievances related to the Tribal Development Department. Earlier, a section of the students also took out a march from Nashik to Mumbai after holding a prolonged demonstration in Nashik.

(With inputs from ANI)