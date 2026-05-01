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Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026: How To Check Marksheet On DigiLocker

Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2026: Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to enter the login details in the result download window.

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Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026: How To Check Marksheet On DigiLocker
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026: Download the DigiLocker application or visit digilocker.gov.in.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, is all prepared to announce the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results 2026 tomorrow at 1 pm, as confirmed by the board. The subject-wise marks obtained by a candidate will be released on the board's official website, mahahsscboard.in. Candidates can also avail the DigiLocker facility to download their HSC (Class 12) marksheets.

The February-March 2026 examinations were conducted by the board in its nine zonal boards, namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. According to the official notification, junior colleges will also be able to access the consolidated results from the college login window at mahahsscboard.in.

Step-by-step Guide to Download Marksheet from DigiLocker

Maharashtra board Class 12 students can follow the steps given below to download their HSC marksheets from DigiLocker.

  • Download the DigiLocker application or visit digilocker.gov.in
  • Log in using your Aadhaar number or mobile number
  • Go to the 'Education and Learning' section on the dashboard and search for 'Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune' in the search bar on top
  • Select 'Class XII Marksheet' 
  • Enter your roll number and others details
  • Click on submit

Candidates can take a printout of the marksheet for future reference. 

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to enter the login details in the result download window.  The applications for score verification and photocopy of answer sheets will be accepted from May 3 to May 17, 2026, according to the official notification. 

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