Maharashtra HSC Results 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow At 1pm, Direct Link Here

Maharashtra HSCResults 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the 2025 HSC (Class 12) exam results tomorrow at 1 pm. Once announced, students can access their results on the official board website: hscresult.mahahsscboard.in.



The scorecards will also be available on:

hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

digilocker.gov.in



NDTV Education

Exam Dates

HSC (Class 12): February 11 to March 18, 2025

Both exams were conducted in offline mode.

Steps to Check Maharashtra HSC Results 2025

Step 1. Visit the official result portal - hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

Step 2. Click on the HSC result link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4. View and download your result

To qualify the board exams, students must score a minimum of 35% in both theory and practical examinations.

Steps To Check Maharashtra HSC Results 2025 On DigiLocker

Step 1. Visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2. Select your class (10 or 12)

Step 3. Enter your School Code, Roll Number, and the 6-digit Security PIN given by your school

Step 4. Click on "Next."

Step 5. Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click "Submit."

Step 6. Once verified, your DigiLocker account will be activated.

Step 7. Click "Go to DigiLocker account" to access your dashboard.

Step 8. Your Maharashtra Board Result 2025 will be available under the Documents section.

Step 9. If already registered, simply log in and view your results.

Following the announcement of results, Maharashtra will conduct supplementary exams for students who fail in one or more subjects. Students who are unsatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation or improvement by paying the applicable fee per subject.

Previous Year Highlights

In 2024, the HSC results were declared on May 21, while the SSC results came out on May 25. The overall pass percentage stood at 95.81% for SSC and 93.37% for HSC. Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for timely updates and announcements.