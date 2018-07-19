Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2018: Second Allocation List Released @ Mumbai.11thadmission.net

SESD, Government of Maharashtra has released the second Centralized Allocation List for class 11th admission in Maharashtra.

Education | | Updated: July 19, 2018 14:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2018: Second Allocation List Released @ Mumbai.11thadmission.net

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2018: Second Allocation List Released

New Delhi: 

School Education and Sports Department (SESD), Government of Maharashtra has released the second Centralized Allocation List for class 11th admission in Maharashtra. The list is available on the official website. The corresponding cut off for the government schools is also available on the official website. 

Maharashtra FYJC 11th Admission 2018: How to check Allocation List?

Step one: Go to official SESD website: www.mumbai.11thadmission.net.

Step two: Click on the link for Centralized Allocation Round II.

Step three: You will be redirected to a new page. Here enter your application form number. 

Step four: Click on'Search'. 

Step five: View your allocation status. 

The online admission process will be conducted till 6:00 pm on July 21, 2018 after which the process for third round of admission will begin. 

The vacancy list after second round will be displayed on the website on July 23, 2018. The registration for third round will be conducted on July 23 and July 24. The third list will be displayed on July 26, 2018. 

About SESD, GoM

School Education Department, GoM is responsible for administration of elementary, secondary and higher secondary education in the state. The Department is one of the largest in terms of the number of stakeholders it manages with more than 20 million students and more than 6 lakh teachers being a part of school education ecosystem in Maharashtra.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Mahrashtra School admissionMaharashtra FYJC Admission

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................