Maharashtra CET 2024 Counselling: Choice Filling Begins For 3-Year LLB Courses

MAH CET 2024 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started the choice filling process for the 3-year LLB program for the academic year 2024. Eligible students can fill out their College Option Form by visiting the official site, llb3cap24.mahacet.org. They are required to enter login credentials such as ID and password. Candidates can report to allocated colleges and seek admission for Round-I from August 13 to August 16.

MAH CET 2024 Counselling: Steps To Fill Choice

Visit the official website, llb3cap24.mahacet.org

Click on the login button on the homepage

Enter the login details

A new page will open on your screen

Navigate to the option form and click on "Shortlist Options"

Fill in your prioritised college details and click "Save and Next"

Go to the "Set Preferences" section to prioritise colleges

Click "Save" and take a printout of your preferences for future reference

MAH CET 2024: Counselling Process

Candidates have to register on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, cetcell.mahacet.org. After registration, students must verify their documents. Candidates can then start filling out forms online to choose their preferred colleges and courses. A provisional merit list will be released after that. Following the release of the merit list, seat allotment is done entirely based on merit. Candidates can then visit the allotted college to pay fees.

MAH CET 2024 Counselling: Category-Wise Reservation