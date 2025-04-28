MAH MBA CET Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

MAH MBA CET Answer Keys 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will soon release the answer key for the MAH MBA/MMS CET. Once released, interested candidates can check the answer key by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the official notification, candidates will be able to access the question paper, review their responses, and view the correct answer key from April 28, 2025, to April 30, 2025. During this period, they can also submit grievances or objections to specific questions through their login, as per the specified guidelines and fees.

MAH MBA CET 2025: Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1. Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2. Click on the MAH MBA/MMS CET answer key link on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Check the answer key and download it

Step 5. Take a printout for future reference

Once the answer key is released, candidates can raise objections to specific questions in the exam paper through their login within the specified timeframe. A non-refundable fee of Rs 1000 per question applies, payable online. Objections can be tracked under the 'Objection Tracking' section in the candidate's login.



The MAH MBA/MMS CET 2025 exam took place on April 1-3, 2025, featuring sections like Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability/Reading Comprehension. The test consisted of 200 marks, to be completed within 150 minutes. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.