Maharashtra MBA CAP 2024 Registration Extended, Check Details

MAH MBA CAP 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has extended the registration deadline for the MAH MBA Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can now complete their registration by visiting the official website, mba2024.mahacet.org.in.

The new registration deadline is July 31, 2024. Previously, the deadline was July 22, then extended to July 27, and now extended further. Additionally, the verification of applications has been extended until August 1, 2024, up to 5pm.

MAH MBA CAP 2024: Steps To Register

Go to the official website, mba2024.mahacet.org.in

Click on 'New Candidate Registration' if you are registering for the first time on the homepage

Register by providing personal information

Submit the application after paying the application fee

Save the application and take a printout for future reference

For document verification, candidates can choose between E-Scrutiny and Physical Scrutiny. This option must be selected during online form filling.

CAP is held for admission into colleges in Maharashtra. CET CAP is conducted in various rounds after the authorities announce the MHT CET results. After clearing the CET exam, candidates are eligible to participate in the CAP rounds.

MAH MBA 2024: Admission Process

Candidates must register on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. After registration, students need to verify their documents. They can then fill out forms online to choose their preferred colleges and courses. Following this, a provisional merit list will be released. Seat allotment is done based on merit. Finally, candidates must visit the allotted college to pay the fees.