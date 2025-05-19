MAH MBA CET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon, Direct Link Here

MAH MBA CET 2025 Result: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the results for the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2025 shortly. Once announced, candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH MBA CET 2025: Steps To Download Result

Step 1. Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2. Click on the "MAH MBA/MMS CET Result" link on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. View and download your result

Step 5. Take a hard copy of result for future reference

After the results are declared, the counselling process will begin.

MAH MBA CET 2025: Counselling Process

The MAH MBA CET 2025 counselling process, known as the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), involves several stages. It starts with online registration, where candidates fill in necessary details, upload documents, and pay the counselling fee. A provisional merit list is then released, along with college-wise cutoffs for each round (three rounds expected). Candidates then undergo document verification and confirmation, both online and offline. After this, a final merit list is displayed, and candidates who are allotted seats report to their respective institutes to confirm admission. The process ensures a structured and transparent admission procedure.

The MAH MBA/MMS CET 2025 exam took place on April 1-3, 2025, featuring sections like Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability/Reading Comprehension. The test consisted of 200 marks, to be completed within 150 minutes. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for timely updates on results, counselling, and further notifications.