MAH MBA CET 2025: Last Date For Registration Extended, Check Details

MAH MBA CET 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the registration deadline for the MAH MBA/MMS CET. Interested candidates can now complete the application process until January 31, 2025, by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH MBA CET 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1. Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2. Click on the MAH MBA/MMS CET registration link on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Register yourself and fill out the application form

Step 5. Click on "Submit"

Step 6. Take a printout for future reference



The official notification states: "MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2025 Entrance Examination for Admission to Professional Courses in the first year of full-time postgraduate degree programs in MBA/MMS courses through the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai, for the academic year 2025-26 will be held at various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra State."

Earlier, the Maharashtra CET Cell announced the revised exam schedule for the state Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025. The updated schedule is as follows:

M.P.Ed CET: March 19

M.Ed CET: March 19

LLB-3 Year CET: March 20

MCA CET: March 23

B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT CET: March 24 to March 26

MBA/MMS CET: April 1 to April 3

LLB-5 Year CET: April 28

B.Design CET: March 29

M.HMCT CET: March 27

B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated CET: March 28

B.A.-B.Ed/B.Sc.-B.Ed (Four-Year Integrated Course) CET: March 28

MHT CET (PCB Group): April 9 to April 17 (excluding April 10 and 14)