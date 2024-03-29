Madras University Result 2024: Scorecards To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

Madras University Result 2024: Application numbers and passwords will be required to access scorecards.

The University of Madras is expected to announce the results for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses today. Those who appeared in the examinations can check the results on the official website once they are released.

The university may declare results for all six semesters. Students who took the November/December exams will be able to access their mark sheets online by logging in with their application number and password.

Here's how to check Madras University Result 2024:

Go to the Madras University official website at unom.ac.in.

Find and click on the semester exam results link on the homepage, then select the relevant semester.

Log in using your roll number and date of birth.

Check the result and download it.

Print it out for future reference.

Students should carefully verify their online report cards upon release. Any errors should be promptly reported to university authorities. The marksheet will include the student's name, father's name, semester number, roll code, registration number, subject-wise full marks, passing marks, and total marks.

On March 28, Anna University announced the results for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024. Scorecards are available on the institute's official website at tancet.annauniv.edu between April 3 and May 3.

The TANCET exam for the Master of Computer Application (MCA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs took place on March 9. The MCA exam was held in the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon, and the MBA exam was held in the afternoon shift from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.