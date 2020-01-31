Madras University Declares November Semester Result

Madras University result declared @ unom.ac.in: Know how to check

Madras University has declared the November semester exam result. Candidates can check it at the official website of the University. Results have been declared for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional degree exams held in November-December. The result is available on the official website of the Madras University, unom.ac.in.

Madras University Result

The semester exam was rescheduled for few papers due to the severe rain in Tamil Nadu in December. The semester exams for Madras University and Anna University were postponed on the scheduled date and were re-conducted later.

Madras University declares UG, PG and Professional course exam result.

Candidates who took the semester exam can download their mark sheet online. Candidates need to have their registration number to log in to the website.

