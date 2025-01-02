"Anna University Sexual Assault Case Being Politicised": Madras High Court

The Madras High Court today said that the alleged sexual assault case at Anna University is "being politicised". The remark came during a hearing where Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)'s counsel raised concerns about the denial of police permission for a planned protest in Chennai over the incident.

"Anna University sexual assault case is being politicised. There is no genuine concentration on women's safety," the High Court observed.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has formed a two-member fact-finding committee including retired IPS officer Praveen Dixit. Over a two-day investigation, the committee visited the university, met with the victim, her family, authorities, and NGOs, and assessed campus security.

In a post on X, the NCW stated: "To ensure accountability, the NCW assessed security at Anna University, met the SIT, and engaged stakeholders... A detailed report with actionable recommendations was prepared."

The incident occurred on December 23, when a 19-year-old engineering student was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus. The victim, in her complaint, said that the assailant had attacked her and her male friend, brutally assaulting the latter before dragging her into nearby shrubs where the assault occurred.

The accused, identified as Gnanasekaran, a roadside biryani vendor, was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. According to police, Gnanasekaran has a long criminal record.

In response to the public and political outcry, the Madras High Court directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three senior IPS officers to probe the case.