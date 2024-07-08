IIT Madras Collaborates With Tel Aviv University To Launch Innovative Water Quality Course

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras), in collaboration with Israel's Tel Aviv University and KMCH-Research Foundation (KMCH-RF), Coimbatore, is launching a four-month water quality course aimed at creating water-literate citizens.

The course will be delivered in hybrid mode through NPTEL's online platform, catering to final-year science and engineering students and individuals with a technical background interested in water quality.

The course organisers aim to create a comprehensive water map of India and globally with contributions from students, enhancing water literacy. Following an in-depth introduction to essential water quality concepts, students will conduct practical tests and surveys. Upon completion, they will receive a certificate that may count towards their degree programme.

The deadline for application submission is July 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through this link: bit.ly/3zgpkMy. The course duration is from July 29 to December.

Speaking about the course, professor Thalappil Pradeep, Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras, said, "Achieving Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations is possible only when people understand the factors that hinder their realization. Water quality is crucial in this regard. This course aims to gather reliable water quality data and promote water literacy among participants. It is part of our initiative to train global water professionals."

Titled 'A Hybrid Course on Water Quality: An Approach to People's Water Data,' the course covers essential aspects of water quality, including parameter analysis and their health impacts. It aims to establish a comprehensive database from diverse sources such as households, rivers, borewells, groundwater, and pipelines.

Participants can attend lectures online or offline and access recorded sessions. Their understanding will be evaluated through online assignments and quizzes. Practical sessions involve field and lab measurements using handheld instruments and field test kits, focusing on parameters like chlorine levels, pH, conductivity, and bacterial presence.

The course design is based on a pilot study conducted last summer at various locations in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and Erode, involving college students. Data collected during this initiative was compiled to create online records of water quality, including spatial coordinates and survey feedback.