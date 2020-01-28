Madras University Result For November, December Exams On This Day

Madras University result: University of Madras result will be available at unom.ac.in and ideunom.ac.in.

Madras University result 2020: The University of Madras will release the November-December exam results on the first week of February. The Madras University result for both regular and distance students are expected to be released either on February 3 or 4, according to an official from the varsity. The results will be available on the official websites of the portals at unom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in and ideunom.ac.in. The Madras University results can also be accessed from the direct results link of the university at results.unom.ac.in.

Before this, Madras University released the revaluation result for the undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) semester exams conducted last year.

Earlier, examinations of Madras University and Anna University scheduled for December 2 had been postponed in view of heavy rainfall forecast in the area.

A holiday was also been declared for schools in Puducherry then due to the same reason.

Madras University result 2020: How to check

Students who are waiting for the Madras University November-December exam results may follow the steps given here to download their results:

Step one: Go to official website or any of the websites.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit

Step five: Download your Madras University results.

