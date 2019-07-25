Madras University Revaluation Result Released. Direct Link Here

Madras University revaluation results are hosted at egovernance.unom.ac.in.

Madras University revaluation result 2019: Madras University revaluation result has been released for the undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) semester exams conducted recently. The Madras University result is available on the official websites like results.unom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in, and unom.ac.in. Students who had applied for the Madras University revaluation results in July this year can check their results using their hall ticket number from the official websites. The Madras University result has been released for even semester for all years.

When NDTV checked last (8.20 pm, July 25, 2019) the official websites which host Madras University results are not responding. However, we were able to get hold of a direct link thorugh which the candidates may download their Madras University revaluation result.

The revaluation application process for the April exam results started from July 2.

Madras University revaluation result 2019: Direct links

Download your Madras University result for UG and PG revaluation held recently from the direct link provided here:

Madras University revaluation result 2019 direct link

Madras University revaluation result 2019: How to check

Madras University results are hosted at results.unom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in and unom.ac.in. Students may follow the steps given here to download your Madras University result 2019:

Step one: Go to official website or any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit

Step five: Download your Madras University results.

