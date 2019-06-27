Madras University Result 2019 Declared. Direct Download Links Here

Madras University results are hosted at results.unom.ac.in and egovernance.unom.ac.in.

Madras University result 2019: Madras University has released the result for UG, PG semester exam conducted in April. The Madras University result is available on the official website. Students can check their Madras University result using their hall ticket number. The result has been released for even semester for all years. Apart from the official website, the UG and PG result will also be available on some other official links hosted on the official website. The Madras University results are hosted on following links: results.unom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in, ideunom.ac.in and unom.ac.in.

When we checked last (8.30 pm, June 27, 2019) the official website which hosts Madras University results are not responding. Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation can do so tentatively from July 2.

Madras University result 2019: Direct links

Download your Madras University result for UG and PG exams held in April from the direct links provided here:

Madras University result 2019 direct link 1

Madras University result 2019 direct link 2

Madras University result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Madras University result 2019:

Step one: Go to official website or any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit

Step five: Download your Madras University results.

Final semester students who have passed all theory papers in previous semesters but have failed in one paper in the final semester will be given another chance to clear their paper through the facility of Instant Exam. Instant Exam application will begin in July first week and the exam will be held tentatively on July 27.

