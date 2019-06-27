Madras University UG, PG Result 2019: Where, How To Check

'Madras University UG, PG result for April exam will be released today

Madras University Result 2019: Madras University will announce UG and PG semester exam results today evening. The semester exam was conducted in April. The result will be released on the University's official website, unom.ac.in. Apart from the official result, the UG and PG result will also be available on some other official websites. After result declaration today, students will be allowed to apply for re-evaluation tentatively from July 2.

Madras University UG, PG Result 2019: Where To Check?

Students who have been waiting for their semester result can check their result on any of the following websites:

unom.ac.in

results.unom.ac.in

egovernance.unom.ac.in

ideunom.ac.in

Madras University UG, PG Result 2019: How To Check?

After the result is released, students will be able to check Madras University UG result and Madras University PG result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official website or any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Final semester students who have passed all theory papers in previous semesters and fail in one paper in the final semester will be given another chance to clear their paper through the facility of Instant Exam. Instant Exam application will begin and July first week and the exam will be held tentatively on July 27.

