Madras University Result 2019 Today For UG, PG Semester Exam Conducted In April

Madras University will release April semester exam result today

Madras University will announce semester exam results for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses today. The result will be announced for the semester exam held in April, 2019. The result will be released on the University's official website and University's results portal. Students who are not satisfied with their result will have the option to apply for re-evaluation. The university also provides the option of instant examination.

The Madras University result will be available on the University's official website, unom.ac.in, and the results portal, result.unom.ac.in.

The facility to apply for re-evaluation will be available from July 2 to July 9. Students applying for re-evaluation will have to submit Rs. 1000 in the form a draft.

The facility to apply for Instant Examination will be available from July 2 to July 7. The tentative date for Instant Examination is July 27.

Students enrolled in an undergraduate course who have passed all theory and practical papers till fifth semester and have failed in one theory paper in the sixth semester alone can apply for Instant Exam.

Similarly students enrolled in Postgraduate courses or Professional courses who have passed in all papers till third semesters but have failed in only one paper can apply for Instant Examination.

Madras University was ranked 20 in this year's NIRF ranking. Together with its Affiliated Institutions, 68 University Departments, and 18 Schools, the University offers some distinguished programmes both at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

