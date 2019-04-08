NIRF Ranking 2019: Overall Ranks Of Indian Institutes Announced; Check Here

President of India released the NIRF India Ranking 2019 today.

President of India Ramnath Kovind, in a programme held here announced the NIRF India Ranking today. According to Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD)'s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), IIT Madras ranked top this year's Overall ranking which was dominated by premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The NIRF Rankings are announced in 8 other more categories, which are: Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.

Here is the list of top ranking institutes according to NIRF India Ranking 2019:

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Banaras Hindu University Varanasi

According to officials more than 4000 institutes had submitted their data for NIRF ranking this year.

