IIT Madras Dethrones IISc In NIRF Ranking 2019; IITs, IIMs Dominate Category List

IIT Madras dethrones IISc Bangalore in NIRF ranking

Dethroning Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Indian Institute of Madras became the best institute/university in the overall category in NIRF India ranking 2019. Indian Institute of Science had ruled the top spot for last two years becoming not only the best institute in the overall category but also declared the best University last year. While the spot for best institute in the overall category went to IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore has retained the spot for best University in India.

Repeating the performance of the last year, IITs have dominated the lists with 7 IITs in the list of overall category, and 8 IITs in the Engineering category.

In the university category, JNU is at the second spot with BHU following in the third place.

Among colleges, Miranda House, Delhi University has scored the top spot third year in a row. Hindu College, Delhi is at second rank with presidency College, Chennai following at third.

The list of top 10 management institutes is dominated, unsurprisingly, by Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs). The top three management institutes in India, according to NIRF, are IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Calcutta.

The list of top 10 engineering colleges is again dominated by IITs with only two non-IITs making it to the top 10. Top three spots have been taken by IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIT Bombay.

Among the institutes that offer pharmacy courses, Jamia Hamdard University has again emerged as the top institute with Panjab University, Chandigarh at second place and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali at third.

The top three medical institutes are AIIMS Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, and Christian Medical College, Vellore. Among the law institutes, top three are National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, national Law University, New Delhi, and Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad.

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur is the top in Architecture category again followed by IIT Roorkee at second and national Institute of Technology, Calicut at third.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.