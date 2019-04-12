Presidency College Best In Tamil Nadu; Check Top 20 According to NIRF 2019

Tamil Nadu colleges outperforms than other states, Loyola Chennai second best in the state.

In the NIRF Ranking 2019 conducted by the Ministry of Human Resources and development (MHRD), which is lead by Delhi University's Miranda House, Hindu College, St. Stephen's College, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, SRCC, Hans Raj College are in the top 10 in the country. Tamil Nadu colleges outperforms than other states also in 2019 with 2 colleges in top10 and 5 colleges in top 20. In total, 20 educational institutions from Tamil Nadu were ranked in the top 100 institutions in overall ranking of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2019.

Chennai's Presidency College is at 3rd position and is the best among colleges in Tamil Nadu. Loyola College Chennai is at Rank 6 and also is the second best college in Tamil Nadu .

Last year, Presidency and Loyola were at 5th position and 6th position respectively. Madras Christian college is at 13 th position.

PSG College of Arts and Science, Chennai is ranked 17. According to the NIRF Ranking 2019, the top 20 ranked colleges in Tamil Nadu are from Chennai.

NIRF Ranking 2019: Top 20 Colleges In Tamil Nadu

Presidency College, Chennai (NIRF Rank 3) Loyola College Chennai (NIRF Rank 6) Madras Christian College, Chennai (NIRF Rank 13) PSG College of Arts and Science, Chennai (NIRF Rank 17) PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore (NIRF Rank 22) Scott Christian College, Nagercoil (NIRF Rank 30) Women's Christian College, Chennai (NIRF Rank 32) Government Arts College, Coimbatore (NIRF Rank 33) Thiagarajar College, Madurai (NIRF Rank 34) Ethiraj College for Women, Madurai (NIRF Rank 34) St. Joseph's College, Tiruchirappalli (NIRF Rank 39) Queen Mary's College, Chennai (NIRF Rank 40) Bishop Heber College, , Tiruchirappalli (NIRF Rank 44) Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, Sivakasi (NIRF Rank 51) Kongunadu Arts & Science College, Coimbatore (NIRF Rank 51) Sri Krishna Arts and Science College, Coimbatore (NIRF Rank 53) Stella Maris College for Women, Chennai (NIRF Rank 58) Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchirappalli (NIRF Rank 59) Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore (NIRF Rank 59) Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars Senthikumara Nadar College, Virudhunagar (NIRF Rank 63)

Click Here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.