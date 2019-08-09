Madras University Retotaling Results Released. Direct Link Here

Madras University result has been released at unom.ac.in.

Madras University result 2019: Madras University result after the retotaling process has been released on the official website of the varsity. Madras University result has been released for the degree or Undergraduate (UG) examinations held in April. The results can be accessed from the official website, unom.ac.in. Students who had applied for the Madras University retotaling results this year can check their results using the exam registration number from the official website. The Madras University result for April exams were released on June 26.

The varsity released the Madras University revaluation results in July last week.

Madras University result 2019: How to download retotaling results

Follow the steps given here to download your Madras University result 2019:

Step one: Go to official website of Madras University, unom.ac.in

Step two: Click on the result link "UG Degree Examination Re-totalling Results - April 2019" given on the announcements.

Step three: On next page, enter your registration number

Step four: Click on "Get marks"

Step five: Download your Madras University results from next page.

