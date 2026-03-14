LPG Shortage Hits IIT Bombay Mess: No Boiled Eggs, Fried Food, Extra Non-Veg

A shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), triggered by the escalating conflict in West Asia, has begun affecting everyday services in India, with even premier institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay revising hostel meal arrangements.

The crisis, linked to tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States, has disrupted energy supply chains and raised concerns over LPG availability. From small eateries and community kitchens to restaurants and hostel messes, several services dependent on uninterrupted LPG supply have reported disruptions.

At IIT Bombay, the hostel mess council has temporarily modified its menu to manage fuel consumption. According to an email sent to students, the revised menu came into effect on March 14. The changes surfaced after a screenshot of the email circulated on social media platform X.

Change is mess menu due to LPG shortage in IIT Bombay hostel.

It means this LPG issues is serious and real. Chaos among among is not fake. pic.twitter.com/ye7SW39zG2 — Sandeep Chaudhary (@Sandeep90280129) March 13, 2026

Under the temporary arrangement, only a single vegetarian option will be served during meals. Supplementary non-vegetarian dishes have been dropped for the time being. Fried items, dishes that require longer cooking times, and certain boiled preparations have also been removed from the menu to reduce LPG usage.

Desserts at dinner have been replaced with alternatives such as milkshakes or ice cream. Milk will continue to be available in either standard or chilled form, while fruits will be served during both lunch and dinner.

A representative from the institute told TOI that the mess is already operating partially on biogas and electric cooking systems but is taking precautions to avoid exhausting existing LPG reserves. "Items that consume more cooking time have been removed for now. Some menu variations are expected," the representative said.

The email also informed students that events such as tea parties, special lunches, dinners and gala meals have been postponed until normal LPG supply resumes. The mess council added that the regular menu would be restored once the supply situation stabilises.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas officials, while briefing the media today on the fuel supply situation in the country and arrangements to ensure the continued availability of petroleum products and LPG, urged citizens not to resort to panic booking of LPG cylinders. Officials said two LPG carriers have crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are expected to reach Indian ports soon, while authorities continue to monitor fuel supplies nationwide.