Higher Education Should Have Clear, Purposeful Vision, Says Arunachal Pradesh Governor

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) on Saturday said that higher education must progress with a clear and purposeful vision. In his address during the inaugural session of the 23rd Conference of Higher and Technical Education at Itanagar, Parnaik urged universities to promote innovation, research, and creativity, encouraging students and faculty to develop solutions to regional challenges such as sustainable agriculture, biodiversity conservation, disaster management, and border area development.

He emphasised focused research in areas relevant to the state, including Himalayan ecology, renewable energy, and indigenous knowledge systems.

Stating that technology is the biggest enabler, the governor highlighted the need to integrate modern technologies such as AI, robotics, coding, and data science into academic curricula.

AI-enabled digital platforms, virtual labs, and smart classrooms, he said, can help students in remote areas access quality education, while reminding them to use AI as a learning aid rather than a substitute for critical thinking.

He also advised institutions to nurture entrepreneurship and build strong start-up ecosystems through innovation hubs, incubation centres, and start-up laboratories, enabling students to become job creators.

Sectors like eco-tourism, agri-technology, handicrafts, and digital services, he noted, hold great promise for the state and align with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

Stressing the importance of values and inclusiveness, Parnaik encouraged universities to promote community engagement, rural internships, and social innovation projects. He also underscored the need for strong collaborations with national institutions, international universities, and industry partners to enhance research, faculty development, and global exposure, while building centres of excellence in Himalayan studies, biodiversity, and sustainable development.

Praising the department for organising the conference consistently, he observed that the conference provides a valuable platform for educators, administrators, and policymakers to come together, stay connected with the pioneers of the department, and celebrate excellence in teaching, service, and leadership.

Later, the governor felicitated the pioneers of higher education in the state and conferred the outstanding college teacher awards, best NSS volunteer awareness, etc.

He also released a book titled "Shifting Cultivation: Traditions and Practices adopted by the Tangsa Tribe," authored by Jomin Tayeng government model college principal Dr Odol Pertin.

State Education Minister PD Sona called for the committed effort of all stakeholders for corrective measures in the education sector and also emphasised on digital transformation.

Roing MLA and advisor to Education Minister Mutchu Mithi, Education commissioner Amjad Tak, and Higher and Technical Education director Dr Milorai Modi also shared valuable insights on strengthening the education sector, highlighting the importance of innovation, quality learning, and collaborative efforts to further enhance higher and technical education in the state.

The two-day conference will have five technical sessions, including discussions on multidisciplinary and holistic education, implementation of NEP 2020, digital transformation in higher & technical education, skill development, industry-academic collaboration, entrepreneurship, faculty development, and institutional autonomy.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)