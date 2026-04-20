Arunachal Pradesh Woman Shares How Simple 'Broom Gift' To Landlord In Delhi Strengthened Their Bond

A simple household item has become the center of a viral story, showing how small gestures can sometimes make a big difference.

A light-hearted video shared by an Instagram user has caught attention online after she spoke about how a broom from Arunachal Pradesh unexpectedly improved her relationship with her landlord in Delhi.

In the video posted by @shellcopter, the woman explained that traditional broom from the Northeast are built differently, describing them as thicker, sturdier and far more durable than the ones commonly found in Delhi markets.

She recalled that during her first experience shopping for a broom in the capital, she was genuinely disappointed by how thin and flimsy the options felt and said they wore out within just a few uses.

She then shared that during a visit back home, her mother packed a few sturdy brooms along with vegetables and fermented food. However, instead of gifting the food, her mother suggested giving one of the brooms to the landlord.

The woman said that the simple gesture turned out to be a game-changer and added that it changed everything. She further said that the landlord absolutely loved it and mentioned that the appreciation did not stop there, as every time she travelled home, the landlord requested another jhadu and even offered to pay for it.

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Reflecting on the experience, the woman said that not everything brought back from home translates across cultures, but something as simple as a broom can be universally appreciated. She added that a jhaadu is universal and said that gifting someone something from your home without expecting anything in return is one of the most underrated things someone can do.

She concluded by suggesting that people from the Northeast who want a better relationship with their landlord should give them a broom and trust her on this one.

Social Media Reaction

Several users shared similar experiences and humorous reactions.

One user commented, "At least show us the jharu!"

Another user noted, "Being from Assam, I have gifted tea packets to my landlord."