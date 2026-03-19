LBSNAA Issues Guidelines, Advises New IAS, IPS Officers Against Social Media Self-Promotion

In a clear message to newly selected civil service candidates, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) has outlined how they should behave both online and in public life. The guidance focuses on discipline, integrity, and responsible use of social media from the very beginning of their careers.

The Academy sent detailed instructions to 958 recommended candidates, including 659 males and 299 women, after the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 results were announced on March 6. As part of a modern code of conduct, candidates have been asked to give priority to institutional integrity over personal influencer culture.

While recognising the importance of digital platforms in administration, the Academy has strongly discouraged self-promotional or potentially harmful social media activity. Candidates are advised to pause and reflect before posting so that misunderstandings and professional criticism can be avoided.

The guidance also highlights the importance of maintaining high moral standards in personal life. Candidates are expected to wear modest and sober clothing suited to the occasion and refrain from using any intoxicants in public. The Academy stated that understanding and following conduct guidelines and directives is essential.

It also stressed that civic behaviour such as following traffic rules, avoiding littering, and not spitting in public places must be followed. Personal hygiene and appropriate dressing are also expected. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is beneficial for public service, and the institution has a strict training program that includes both academic and physical activities, and it is beneficial to incorporate these elements going forward.

The advisory comes soon after the announcement of the UPSC 2025 final results, with the aim of ensuring that the reputation of the civil services is upheld from the start.

The Academy has also underlined key expectations for candidates. It discourages any social media activity that promotes the individual over the institution. Candidates are advised to pause and reflect before posting to avoid misinterpretation or defaming the service. They are asked to maintain a professional distance from endorsements, even if done in gratitude. The guidance also stresses rejecting all forms of inducements, including gifts, hospitality, and free publicity. Officers are expected to remain courteous, punctual, and gender-sensitive in both digital and physical spaces.