KVS Warns Parents Against Fake SAMAGAM Apps And Flags Risk Of Data Misuse

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has warned parents, students and school staff against downloading fake mobile applications claiming to offer its services. The warning comes after several unauthorised apps using the names of KVS SAMAGAM and KVS Samvaad were found on the Google Play Store.

KVS has clarified that these applications are not associated with the organisation. Users who download them or share personal information through such platforms could face risks of data misuse and fraud.

In an official advisory, the organisation said that KVS SAMAGAM is currently available only through its web portal. Users can access it at samagam.kvs.gov.in. No official SAMAGAM mobile application has been released for Android or iOS devices so far.

KVS has also clarified that the 'KVS Samvaad' Parent Connect mobile application has not yet been launched. The organisation said that information about its official launch, whenever it takes place, will be shared through authorised channels.

Read full advisory here

KVS Asks Schools To Alert Parents And Students

Following the warning, KVS has asked principals of all Kendriya Vidyalayas to inform parents, students and staff about the unauthorised applications.

Schools have been directed to circulate the information through their websites, WhatsApp groups, Vidyalaya Management Committee (VMC) meetings and Parent-Teacher Meetings.

The organisation has also asked schools to advise parents and students against downloading or registering on mobile applications that claim to be associated with KVS without official confirmation.

What Should Parents Keep In Mind?