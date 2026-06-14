Kendriya Vidyalayas To Mandate One Sanskrit Section In Classes 6, 9 From 2026-27

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has instructed all Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country to introduce at least one Sanskrit section in Classes 6 and 9 from the 2026-27 academic session as part of its revised third-language framework (R3).

Under this system, students will continue to study Hindi and English as their first and second languages. For the third language, they can choose either Sanskrit or a regional or state language listed in the Constitution's scheduled languages.

Schools will ask students and parents to submit their language preferences and will upload the information on the Samagam portal so that staffing and class arrangements can be planned accordingly. Students opting for the same third language will be placed in the same section to ensure smooth teaching.

The number of sections in each school will depend on student strength. If at least 15 students choose a particular language, even single-section schools can form separate groups. Schools with multiple sections will divide students based on demand, while making sure at least one section offers Sanskrit.

This move is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023. The CBSE has also made related changes under the three-language formula for Class 9, and until new textbooks are introduced, students in the 2026-27 session will continue using the existing Class 8 third-language textbooks.