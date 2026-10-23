Kerala University Plans Six-Month Paid Apprenticeships For FYUGP Students

Kerala University: The University of Kerala has initiated steps to introduce six-month paid apprenticeship opportunities for eligible Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) students. The proposed initiative will be implemented under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), in collaboration with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (Southern Region), Ministry of Education, Government of India. The programme aims to help students gain practical workplace experience, develop professional skills and improve their employment prospects before completing their degrees. However, the initiative is subject to Academic Council approval and the completion of the required formalities.

Kerala University Apprenticeship Programme: Stipend Details

According to the proposed plan, eligible students will receive a monthly stipend based on their educational qualifications. The stipend structure mentioned in the university's announcement is as follows:

Bachelor's degree and BTech holders: Rs 12,300 per month

Rs 12,300 per month Diploma holders and pursuing students: Rs 10,900 per month

Rs 10,900 per month Students pursuing vocational degree programmes: Rs 9,600 per month

The six-month apprenticeship programme is designed to provide students with an opportunity to apply their academic knowledge in a professional environment while earning a monthly stipend.

Kerala University Apprenticeship: Eligibility, Benefits And Implementation Plan

The apprenticeship is initially planned for eligible FYUGP students studying in the sixth semester in university departments. The university also proposes to extend the programme to affiliated colleges in a subsequent phase.

Through this initiative, students are expected to gain exposure to workplace practices, improve their professional skills and become better prepared for future employment opportunities.

The programme is also expected to create opportunities for students to gain experience across industries, companies and government organisations.

By connecting classroom learning with practical workplace requirements, the proposed initiative aims to make higher education more career-oriented. Students should note that the programme has not yet received final approval, and further details regarding implementation and participation will depend on the completion of the required formalities.