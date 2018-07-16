Kerala Rains: Kerala University Postpones Examinations, Schools Shut In Southern Districts

Holiday declared in schools in southern districts due to heavy rain in Kerala (file)

Kerala Rains: As heavy rains continued to pound the state with the South West Monsoon becoming active again, educational institutions in southern districts declared holiday. Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala University has postponed all its examinations scheduled from today to July 21. Meanwhile, IANS reported, that all educational institutions in eight of the 14 districts were closed on Monday and most of the university examinations were postponed.

Press Trust of India reported educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts are closed today as district collectors declared a holiday due to heavy rains.

"All the examinations of University of Kerala scheduled on 16-07-2018 have been postponed to 21-07-2018," said a statement from Kerala University.

Kerala University caters to the demands of students from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathnamthitta and Alapuzha districts.

Due to heavy rains in the state, Kerala University postponed examinations scheduled till July 21.

The worst affected districts include Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kottayam, Kollam and Kochi.

Kerala: Heavy rainfall in Idukki's Munnar leaves streets flooded, water has entered houses too. pic.twitter.com/wtEhIyDhen - ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

The Met Department has issued an alert for the coastal districts, warning fishermen not to venture in the rough seas.

Rail and road traffic were also hit in various parts of Kerala today due to waterlogging as heavy rains became active again in the state.

In the second spell of rains due to the South West monsoon, 11 people have been killed since July 9, according to the state control room, which is monitoring rain-related incidents.

Several low-lying areas are inundated and roads are cut off, it said. Due to waterlogging on rail tracks, signalling system has been affected and at least eight passenger trains have been cancelled and some others are running late in the Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram route.

