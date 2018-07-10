Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2018 Today @ Keralaresults.nic.in; How To Check

DHSE Kerala will declare the Kerala Plus Two SAY result today. The result will be released on the board's official website. The result will be available at www.dhsekerala.gov.in and www.keralaresults.nic.in. The SAY or supplementary exams were conducted in June, 2018. As per an official release by the Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), the results will be made available at 2 pm afternoon.

The result will be released for Plus Two HSC and VHSE both. Here's how students will be able to check their result as and when it is released:

Step 1 : Go to any of the official website of the Kerala education results, www.keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the results link given there

Step 3 : Enter your official examination registration details

Step 4 : Submit and view your result.

The regular result for Plus Two students in Kerala was released in May 2018. About 3.9 lakh students had appeared for the DHSE, Kerala Plus Two exam. In the plus two exams, 83.75 per cent students had passed. Total 29000 students had appeared for VHSC exam and the pass percentage for VHSC was 90.24%.

Kerala education department had declared the SSLC results on May and the DHSE Plus One results were declared on May 28.



