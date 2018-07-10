Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY Results 2018 Expected @ Keralaresults.nic.in At 4.00 Pm Today

Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY Results 2018 @ Dhsekerala.gov.in, Keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY Results 2018: Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2018 and Class 12 improvement results today at 4.00 pm, an official confirmed to NDTV. The Kerala VHSE SAY results 2018 have already been released on the results website. The DHSE SAY results will be released on the board's official website -- www.dhsekerala.gov.in -- and also on the official results website of Kerala -- www.keralaresults.nic.in. The SAY or supplementary exams were conducted in June, 2018. As per an official press release by the Kerala DHSE, the results was expected at 2 pm afternoon today.

Kerala DHSE had released the results of DHSE Plus Two annual examinations on May 10. Kerala Plus One results were released on May 28.

Higher Secondary second year or Class 12 examinations are known as Plus Two examinations in Kerala.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2018: How to check

Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY Results 2018 @ Dhsekerala.gov.in, Keralaresults.nic.in: Updates

The students who are searching for Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY and improvements results may follow the steps given here to check their results:

Step One : Visit the official results website of the Kerala Education Department, www.keralaresults.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2018 link given there

Step Three : Enter your official examination registration details

Step Four : Submit and view your result.

To access the Kerala VHSE SAY Result 2018, the candidates may follow the steps given above. The Kerala VHSE SAY Result 2018 are available on www.keralaresults.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News