Karnataka CET Seat Allotment List Today

KCET Seat Allotment List Update

"The real seat allotment result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be released on June 30 after 6 pm," reads the update given by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on June 19. The KEA had released the mock allotment result on June 27. Candidates were allowed to change the options till June 29. The said allotment result will be for the entry to colleges for Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture, Veterinary etc) courses for the year academic session 2019-2020.

KCET Seat Allotment List (link will be updated on official website)

Through the mock allotment process, the KEA gave the students an indicative seat status. The purpose of the mock allotment was to familiarize students with the concept of allotment and show them the course and colleges allotted to them.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test or the KCET for admission to undergraduate courses was held in April. The exam is held annually for admission to the first year or first semester Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses [i,e., Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B,V,Sc, & A.H.), B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio Technology), B.Sc.(Hons) Community Science, B,Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.F,Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op),1 and B.Pharm & Pharm-D courses.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability