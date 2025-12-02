Karnataka TET Exam 2025: Admit Card Released, Download Here

Karnataka TET Admit Card 2025: The Department of School Education, Karnataka has released the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 admit card. Candidates who applied for the test can check and download the admit card on the official website sts.karnataka.gov.in.

The examination will take place on December 7, 2025. Two papers will be held, from 9:30 am to to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4: 30 pm.

KARTET 2025 Exam: How To Download Admit Card/ Call Letter?

Visit the official website sts.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on KARTET 2025 Admit Card.

Enter your login credentials.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link - "Karnataka TET Admit Card 2025 Download Link".

Karnataka TET 2025: Details Mentioned On The Admit Card