Karnataka School Education Department Releases KARTET 2025 Admit Card

The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 admit card has been released by the Karnataka School Education Department. Candidates can visit the official website sts.karnataka.gov.in to download the hall tickets.

KARTET is a state-level eligibility examination conducted annually by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of Karnataka, through the School Education Board. It determines the eligibility of candidates to teach in government, aided, and private schools in Karnataka for Classes 1 to 8.

KARTET 2025:

The written test is scheduled for December 7, 2025, in two shifts. First 9.30 am to 12 pm and second, 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The exam will contain 150 marks of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with no negative marking.

KARTET 2025 Qualifying Marks:

Minimum qualifying marks vary by category

General, 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B categories: Must score at least 60% (90 marks out of 150)

SC, ST, Category-1, and Differently Abled (PwD) candidates: Must score at least 55% (82 marks out of 150)

These marks are required in the respective paper (Paper-I or Paper-II) to be declared KARTET qualified.

Only candidates who meet or exceed these cut-off marks will receive the KARTET Eligibility Certificate.

Steps to download the admit card: