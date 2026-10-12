Karnataka Pre-University Principal Recruitment 2026: Application Deadline Extended Till October 24

Karnataka Pre-University Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has extended the application deadline for recruitment to 247 Principal posts in government Pre-University colleges until October 24, 2026. Eligible candidates must submit their applications through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)'s official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

In a social media post on X, the School Education and Literacy Department, Karnataka, stated:

"As per the updated notification, the deadline for submitting online applications has been extended to October 24, 2026, with October 25, 2026, set as the final date for application fee payment."

The recruitment is for Group-A posts under the School Education Department's Pre-University Education wing. Of the 247 vacancies, 216 are in the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) and 31 are in the Kalyana Karnataka Local Cadre.

The department announced:

"The Department of School Education (Pre-University) has issued revised deadlines for the ongoing Group-'A' Principal recruitment drive administered through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Conducted via competitive examinations for 247 total vacancies-comprising 216 positions under the Residual Parent Cadre and 31 posts within the Kalyan Karnataka Local Cadre-the recruitment portal remains open for eligible serving government PU lecturers."

Check Revised Dates

Last date for application submission: October 24, 2026

Last date for fee payment: October 25, 2026

As per reports, the selected candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 90,200 to Rs 1,59,200. According to the official notification, the selection process includes a competitive examination comprising three papers.

Interested candidates can visit the KEA website, open the relevant recruitment link and select the notification for their cadre. They should complete the online form, pay the prescribed fee, and save a copy of the submitted application and payment receipt.