Karnataka Pre-University Principal Recruitment 2026: Application Deadline Extended Till October 24

Karnataka Pre-University Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has extended the application deadline for recruitment to 247 Principal posts in government Pre-University colleges until October 24, 2026. Eligible candidates must submit their applications through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)'s official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
In a social media post on X, the School Education and Literacy Department, Karnataka, stated:
"As per the updated notification, the deadline for submitting online applications has been extended to October 24, 2026, with October 25, 2026, set as the final date for application fee payment."
The recruitment is for Group-A posts under the School Education Department's Pre-University Education wing. Of the 247 vacancies, 216 are in the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) and 31 are in the Kalyana Karnataka Local Cadre.
The department announced:
"The Department of School Education (Pre-University) has issued revised deadlines for the ongoing Group-'A' Principal recruitment drive administered through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Conducted via competitive examinations for 247 total vacancies-comprising 216 positions under the Residual Parent Cadre and 31 posts within the Kalyan Karnataka Local Cadre-the recruitment portal remains open for eligible serving government PU lecturers."
ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಪದವಿ ಪೂರ್ವ ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಖಾಲಿ ಇರುವ ಗ್ರೂಪ್ -ʻಎʼ ವೃಂದದ 247 ಪ್ರಾಂಶುಪಾಲರ ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳ ನೇಮಕ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಆರಂಭಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರದ ಮೂಲಕ ಈ ನೇಮಕ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಉಳಿಕೆ ಮೂಲ ವೃಂದದ 216 ಹುದ್ದೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯ ವ್ಯಾಪ್ತಿ ಸ್ಥಳೀಯ ವೃಂದದ 31 ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳಿಗೆ ನೇಮಕ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಆನ್ಲೈನ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದ್ದ ಅವಧಿಯನ್ನು ಈಗ ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 24, 2026 ಕೊನೆಯ ದಿನವಾಗಿರುತ್ತದೆ. ಅರ್ಜಿ ಶುಲ್ಕ ಪಾವತಲಿಸಲು ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 25, 2026 ಕೊನೆಯ ದಿನವಾಗಿದೆ. ಆಸಕ್ತ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಪದವಿ ಪೂರ್ವ ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಹಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಅರ್ಹ ಉಪನ್ಯಾಸಕರು ಈ ಹುದ್ದೆಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಬಹುದಾಗಿದೆ. ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಮಾಹಿತಿಗೆ ವೆಬ್ಸೈಟ್: https://t.co/wM13HDrwkK The Department of School Education (Pre-University) has issued revised deadlines for the ongoing Group-'A' Principal recruitment drive administered through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Conducted via competitive examinations for 247 total vacancies—comprising 216 positions under the Residual Parent Cadre and 31 posts within the Kalyan Karnataka Local Cadre—the recruitment portal remains open for eligible serving government PU lecturers. As per the updated notification, the deadline for submitting online applications has been extended to October 24, 2026, with October 25, 2026, set as the final date for application fee payment. Detailed instructions, eligibility criteria, and submission forms remain accessible via the official KEA portal at https://t.co/wM13HDrwkK. #KEARecruitment #GovtPUColleges #PUPrincipalRecruitment #KarnatakaEducation #KEANotifications #GroupAPosts #GovernmentSchoolsofKarnataka #ShalaShikshana— School Education & Literacy Department Karnataka (@ShalaShikshana) October 12, 2026
Check Revised Dates
Last date for application submission: October 24, 2026
Last date for fee payment: October 25, 2026
As per reports, the selected candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 90,200 to Rs 1,59,200. According to the official notification, the selection process includes a competitive examination comprising three papers.
Interested candidates can visit the KEA website, open the relevant recruitment link and select the notification for their cadre. They should complete the online form, pay the prescribed fee, and save a copy of the submitted application and payment receipt.