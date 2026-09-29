Toddler Dies After School Bus Runs Over Her In Mysuru

A 1-year-7-month-old girl was killed after being run over by a school vehicle in Karnataka's Mysuru district.

The incident occurred when a four-year-old boy returned home from school in a vehicle belonging to Shastri Public School. While his mother was getting him down from the vehicle, the school vehicle allegedly moved forward and hit the girl, identified as Latiksha, who was standing nearby.

The vehicle's wheel ran over the child, killing her on the spot.

A complaint has been lodged against the driver, identified as 42-year-old Siddaraju. The family has alleged that rash and negligent driving led to the accident and has sought appropriate legal action against the driver.