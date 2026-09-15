4 Of Family Killed After Refrigerator Explodes At House In Karnataka

Four members of a family were killed and two others were seriously injured after a refrigerator reportedly exploded at their house here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Chavat Galli late Monday, they said.

The deceased were identified as Gajanan Dhamone (65), Roshan Dhamone (21), Sharada Dhamone (45) and Bharati Dhamone (50), police said.

Priya Dhamone (28) and Ganga Dhamone (25) sustained serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, they said.

According to police, preliminary information revealed that the fire reportedly broke out after a refrigerator exploded inside the house. The flames quickly spread throughout the premises, trapping the occupants inside. The victims were unable to escape, resulting in the tragic incident.

The fire was reported within the jurisdiction of the Market Police Station.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

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