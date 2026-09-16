Karnataka Bomb Blast Accused 'Fake' Maoist Arrested After Hunt By 150 Cops

A man who allegedly posed as a Maoist and is accused of triggering a crude bomb blast in Karnataka was arrested on Tuesday night, nearly a month after the police launched a manhunt.

Kanakalabande Venkatesh was reportedly on the run after the crude bomb blast in August and was hiding in the Kadamalakunte Hills.

In August, a crude bomb exploded at a farmer's pump set in Kanakalabande village, creating panic in the area. Following the blast, Venkatesh went missing. His wife, Savitramma, and their two children, along with two others, had earlier been arrested in connection with the case.

Later, Venkatesh allegedly pasted a threatening letter - in the name of a Maoist organisation - on the gate of a farm belonging to a man identified as Bhushappa. In the letter, he allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh and threatened the farm owner.

Subsequently, a case was filed against Venkatesh.

The police had been conducting an intensive search for him for the past 20 days. After receiving information that he was hiding in the hills near Pavagada, a major combing operation was launched.

More than 150 police personnel took part in the operation and managed to trace and arrest Venkatesh.