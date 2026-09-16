Karnataka MLA's Niece Got Rs 70,000 Salary Without Ever Going To Work

A medical officer working at a Namma Clinic in Karnataka's Bagalkot has come under scrutiny for allegedly drawing a monthly salary of more than Rs 70,000 while pursuing a postgraduate medical course at a private medical college.

Dr Ankita Yaragal, who is the niece of Bagalkot MLA Umesh Meti, is facing an inquiry over alleged dereliction of duty and unauthorised dual engagement.

Dr Yaragal failed to appear for an inquiry conducted by Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat CEO Gajanan Bale. Following her absence, the CEO issued a notice directing her to appear for the next inquiry scheduled for September 18 at 10 am at Room No. 11 of the Zilla Panchayat office.

According to the notice, Dr Yaragal had allegedly remained absent from the Namma Clinic at Wambay Colony from March 3 until September, leaving the clinic without a medical officer and causing inconvenience to the public.

The authorities have alleged that she was simultaneously pursuing her medical postgraduate studies at a private college while drawing her salary as a government-linked Namma Clinic medical officer.

The notice states that the matter is being treated seriously as an alleged violation of rules governing registered medical practitioners working in public health institutions in Karnataka. It also refers to an alleged violation of the National Medical Commission's professional ethical code.

The CEO has warned that disciplinary action could be initiated against Dr Yaragall on grounds of alleged professional misconduct and that the matter could be referred to the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) and National Medical Commission (NMC).

The authorities have also warned that the entire salary/honorarium paid to her during the period of alleged unauthorised dual engagement could be recovered in accordance with the applicable rules.

The notice further states that although the principal of SN Medical College had granted her permission, Dr Yaragall remained absent from her duties at the Namma Clinic.

Failure to appear for the next inquiry could result in an ex parte decision, the CEO has warned.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer Rajkumar Yaragall has reportedly removed Dr Yaragall from duty.