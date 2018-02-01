Karnataka CET 2018 Online Registration Begins @ Kea.kar.nic.in; Check Details Here

According to Karnataka CET 2018 official notification, candidates who wish to seek admission to Medical or Dental or AYUSH courses must compulsorily qualify in the NEET - 2018 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam conducted by the CBSE Board, New Delhi.
Apart from this, for admission to Architecture courses, a candidate should compulsorily qualify in NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) conducted by the Council of Architecture or JEE Paper-2 examination to get the eligibility for admission to Medical / Dental / AYUSH / Architecture courses through KEA for Government share of seats.
Karnataka CET 2018: How to Apply?
Follow these steps to register for Karnataka CET 2018:
Step1: Enter all the details through ONLINE by browsing URL on website http://kea.kar.nic.in by selecting "CET-2018 UG Online Application". After completion of entry of all the details candidate's will receive an application ID and Password to their registered mobile phone number and to email address and also the same information will be displayed on the screen.
Step 2: Upload the scanned copy of recent passport size Colour Photograph, Signature and Left Hand Thumb Impression in JPG / JPEG format separately.
Step 3: Print the Challan copy which is in triplicate. In the Challan, the details of the candidate will be pre-printed, such as Name, CET Number, College / Course Allotted details, Fee to be paid, Bank Account Number. Candidates of Karnataka origin have to pay an amount of Rs. 650/- for General and OBC (Rs.500/- for SC / ST Category-1 of Karnataka candidates only). Rs.750/- in case of candidates residing outside the state of Karnataka and Rs.5,000/- in case of candidates residing outside India. The candidates have to pay the requisite fee in any of the branch of the Banks specified.
Step 4: Take a printout of the application form on A-4 Size paper. Obtain Principal seal and signature from the college where you have studied 2nd PUC or 12th Standard on the space provided in the printed form. The same copy should be produced during document verification.
Karnataka CET 2018: Time Table
The Karnataka CET 2018 candidates may check the exams time table here:
Karnataka CET 2018: Online Registration @ Kea.kar.nic.in, Kea.kar.nic.in/cet_2018.htm
Karnataka CET 2018: Important Dates
Karnataka CET 2018 entry of Application Online till: 26-02-2018 up to 5.30 pm
Karnataka CET 2018 last date to pay the application fees in the bank: 28-02-2018 (during banking hours)
Date of downloading of Karnataka CET 2018 Admission Tickets by all the eligible Applicants From: 11.00 a.m. on 10-04-2018
