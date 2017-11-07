Karnataka CET 2018 To Be Held Early, Exam Time Table Released By KEA The exam conducting body, Karnataka Examinations Authority, will conduct the CET exam in April 2018.

Date sheet has been released for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018. The exam conducting body, Karnataka Examinations Authority, will conduct the exam in April 2018. The Kannada Language Test will be held in Bengaluru both for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates. The language test will be held on 20 April 2018. CET 2018 for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology will be held on 18 and 19 April 2018. This year the exam will be held earlier than previous year.



CET 2018 will be held in two shifts: 10.30 am to 11.50 pm and 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. Each of the subjects will carry 60 marks and the language test will carry 50 marks.



For admission to Medical and Dental courses candidates have to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - 2018 conducted by CBSE. For admission to Architecture course candidates have to appear for JEE Paper -2 or NIATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) conducted by the Council of Architecture.



Karnataka CET 2017 was held in 2-3 May at 54 centres across the State. Students had appeared for the exam in two session. Kannada language test was held on 4 May for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates. The result was released on 30 May 2017. The examination which was held for granting admission in professional educational institutions in the State of Karnataka for the academic year 2017-2018 had received huge response from aspirants.



