Students Told To Remove Sacred Thread At Karnataka Exam Centre, Case Filed

An FIR has been filed against the CET exam conducting officer at Adichunchanagiri School in Sharavathinagara in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, following a controversy over reports that students appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) were allegedly asked to remove their sacred thread (Janeu), police said on Friday.

According to officials, the FIR has been filed under sections 115(2), 299, 351(1), and 352, read with section 3(5) of the BNS, 2023, based on a complaint lodged by a person identified as Nataraj Bhagavath.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter to determine the circumstances under which students were allegedly instructed to remove religious symbols.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar termed it "very unfortunate" and confirmed that such complaints were also received from an exam centre in Bidar. However, he clarified that the examination process went smoothly at most other centres across the state.

"This incident is very unfortunate. It happened not only in Shivamogga but also in Bidar. Everywhere else, the process went smoothly except for two centres. The people responsible for checking or frisking for any gadgets, or even for whatever protocols were followed, were never instructed to check or remove such items," he said while speaking to ANI.

"This was not mentioned to be checked or removed to write the exam. We respect all religions, their faith, and their deeds... We are not going to accept this, and we are going to take action...," he added.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which oversees the Common Entrance Test (CET), has yet to issue an official statement.

