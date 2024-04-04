Admit Cards For Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test Out

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka UGCET or KCET 2024). Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority to download the admit cards. They will be required to enter their application number, name and date of birth to download the cards.

Steps to download

Step 1- Visit the official website of KCET

Step 2- Click on the UGCET 2024 download admission ticket link

Step 3- Enter your credentials

Step 4- Download hall ticket

The Karnataka CET examination will be conducted on April 18 and 19. The Kannada language test will be held on April 20.

The exam is conducted to evaluate the knowledge of students in three subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The paper pattern will include 180 questions.

The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10:30 am to 11:50 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. The exam dates were earlier changed to avoid any clashes with the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Karnataka Examinations Authority is governed by the Governing Council headed by the Minister of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka.