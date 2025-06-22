JoSAA Counselling 2025: Seat Acceptance Deadline Today, Direct Link Here

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has extended the deadline for seat acceptance and online reporting for Round 1 of JoSAA Counselling 2025. Candidates who were allotted seats in the first round must complete the required formalities - including selecting their willingness option (freeze, float, or slide), uploading necessary documents, and paying the seat acceptance fee - by 5 pm today, June 22, 2025. Aspirants are advised to visit the official website, josaa.nic.in, and complete the process.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Key Revised Dates

June 23 (by 5 pm): Deadline to resolve fee payment issues for Round 1

June 24 (by 10 am): Last date to respond to queries related to Round 1

June 25 (by 5 pm): Round 2 seat allotment result

June 25-29 (till 5 pm): Reporting window for Round 2

June 29: Last date for fee payment for Round 2

June 30 (by 5 pm): Resolve payment issues for Round 2

July 1 (by 10 am): Deadline to respond to Round 2 queries

July 2 (at 10 am): Round 3 seat allotment results

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Seat Acceptance Options

Freeze: Confirm the seat and exit further rounds

Float: Keep the seat but stay open to higher preferences in future rounds

Slide: Stick with the current institution but hope for a better course in the same institute

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How To Pay Seat Acceptance Fee

Step 1. Visit josaa.nic.in

Step 2. Log in using your credentials

Step 3. Navigate to the payment section

Step 4. Complete the transaction via available online options

Step 5. Download the confirmation receipt