JoSAA Counselling 2025: Seat Acceptance Deadline Today, Direct Link Here

- Deadline for seat acceptance and online reporting for JoSAA Round 1 extended to 5 pm, June 22, 2025
- Candidates must select willingness option, upload documents, and pay seat acceptance fee by the deadline
- Fee payment issues for Round 1 must be resolved by 5 pm, June 23, 2025
JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has extended the deadline for seat acceptance and online reporting for Round 1 of JoSAA Counselling 2025. Candidates who were allotted seats in the first round must complete the required formalities - including selecting their willingness option (freeze, float, or slide), uploading necessary documents, and paying the seat acceptance fee - by 5 pm today, June 22, 2025. Aspirants are advised to visit the official website, josaa.nic.in, and complete the process.
Click Here For Direct Link To JoSAA 2025 Login Portal
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Key Revised Dates
June 23 (by 5 pm): Deadline to resolve fee payment issues for Round 1
June 24 (by 10 am): Last date to respond to queries related to Round 1
June 25 (by 5 pm): Round 2 seat allotment result
June 25-29 (till 5 pm): Reporting window for Round 2
June 29: Last date for fee payment for Round 2
June 30 (by 5 pm): Resolve payment issues for Round 2
July 1 (by 10 am): Deadline to respond to Round 2 queries
July 2 (at 10 am): Round 3 seat allotment results
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Seat Acceptance Options
Freeze: Confirm the seat and exit further rounds
Float: Keep the seat but stay open to higher preferences in future rounds
Slide: Stick with the current institution but hope for a better course in the same institute
JoSAA Counselling 2025: How To Pay Seat Acceptance Fee
Step 1. Visit josaa.nic.in
Step 2. Log in using your credentials
Step 3. Navigate to the payment section
Step 4. Complete the transaction via available online options
Step 5. Download the confirmation receipt