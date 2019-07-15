JoSAA Allotment For Round 6 Released. Details Here

JoSAA allotment results available on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA allotment 2019: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), the officiating authority which conducts admissions to various undergraduate courses in premier engineering and technological institutes across the country, has released the JoSAA seat allotment result of round 6. Students who had applied for JoSAA counselling can check their allotment status from the official website, josaa.nic.in. JoSAA allotment results for 7th round (last round) will be released on July 18. Document verification and acceptance or withdrawal of the seats allotted in this JoSAA fourth round will be done by reporting at reporting centres on July 16 and July 17.

JoSAA is set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD and will manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 107 institutes for the academic year 2019-20.

JoSAA allotment result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps provided here to download your JoSAA allotment results:

Step one: Go to official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the link provided for JoSAA sixth round result.

Step three: Enter the required details and login.

Step four: View your allotment status and download the allotment letter.

The institutes which conduct admission process based on JoSAA include 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

The candidates would need to login to official website using their JEE Main 2019 roll number and password to access JoSAA allotment result.

After Seat acceptance, candidates can login to the JoSAA website and exercise the option of 'Freeze', 'Slide' or 'Float'. Students who exercise the 'Slide' or 'Float' option will be eligible to participate in subsequent rounds of counselling.

