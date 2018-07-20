JNU To Introduce Time-Table To Enable Students To Opt For Multiple Courses

Starting from August, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will introduce a common time-table which would enable students to determine additional courses that they can opt for besides the regular course they are pursuing, Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said. He also said the JNU will hold its second convocation on August 8, after a gap of 46 years, and will be starting a school of management and entrepreneurship from next year. The time-table will further promote multidisciplinary studies by students by enabling them to opt for multiple courses at a time, in a way that the classes and exams do not clash, he said.

"This will give them (students) the freedom and opportunity to choose and mix a combination of courses," he said. The JNU also signed an agreement with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here today. "We have just signed an MoU and we are going to work out the plan for the next one year which will involve our students visiting the industries and experts from the industry coming here and giving lectures to students on how to start a company," he said. Kumar said the university is in the process of setting up the Atal Incubation Centre and a building has been identified for the purpose. He said the university aims to continue with the tradition of holding convocations every year. It is also introducing a school of engineering.

"We had our first convocation in 1972 and for some reason it was discontinued. Now we have decided to revive that so on August 8 we have our second convocation and 412 graduates have registered for it till now," M Jagadesh Kumar said. Professor Rupesh Chaturvedi Director R&D JNU said the objective of the MoU is divided into two parts, training and engagement with the industry and creation of an ecosystem where researchers and industry can collaborate. He observed that the university has started an incubation Centre and put in place a startup policy.