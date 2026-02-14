Jharkhand JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 349 Vacancies, Apply Here

JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment Notification: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Polytechnic Lecturer recruitment notification for the 2026-2027 academic session. Applications have been invited for 349 regular posts and six backlog posts. Interested candidates can apply from February 20, 2026, on the official website of the commission - jpsc.gov.in. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging between Rs 56,100 and Rs 57,700.

The registration process will end on March 12 at 5 pm, while aspirants can pay the examination fee till March 14. The last date for submission of the hard copy is March 25, 2026.

JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit

There is no minimum age requirement for applying for the Polytechnic Lecturer post, while the maximum age limit is 65 years.

Salary Varies With Educational Qualification

For Engineering/Technology posts, candidates must have a B.E./B.Tech./B.S. in the relevant discipline with First Class or equivalent. For Science and Humanities posts, candidates must have a Master's degree in the appropriate subject with First Class or equivalent at either the Bachelor's or Master's level.

Candidates with the above-mentioned qualifications will be offered a salary of Rs 56,900 (Level 9).

However, candidates applying for Engineering/Technology posts with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in the relevant discipline with First Class in either of the two at the time of selection, and candidates applying for Science and Humanities posts with a Master's degree with First Class or equivalent in a relevant subject along with qualification in the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC such as SLET/SET, will be paid a salary of Rs 57,700.

Category-Wise Posts

JPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

Two merit lists will be prepared. The first merit list will be prepared on the basis of preference, reservation and vacancies. The second (final) merit list will be prepared based on aggregate marks obtained from academic records and the interview.

The minimum qualifying marks for the post of Polytechnic Lecturer will be calculated by adding the total marks obtained in evaluation of subject knowledge, teaching skills/research performance, quality of publications, and academic record of the candidates. They are as follows:

40 per cent for Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

36.5 per cent for Backward Classes (BC)

34 per cent for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC)

32 per cent for Scheduled Castes/Tribes and Women Category

The applications have been invited in Government Polytechnic/Government Women Polytechnic Institutes under the Higher and Technical Education Department.

Notification Download Link - "JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Notification Download Link"

JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Application Link