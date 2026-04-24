'Wanted To Score 96 Per Cent', Says Jharkhand Topper Defying Cerebral Palsy

Jharkhand 10th Result 2026: Faizan, a student from Godda, Jharkhand, secured 93.8 per cent in the Class 10 board examinations, topping the specially-abled category despite severe cerebral palsy. The Press Trust of India (PTI) shared a video of the boy holding a pen in his mouth to write, overcoming body movement challenges. Faizan told the PTI he could have scored higher if not for the physical limitations caused by his condition.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes, cerebral palsy is a brain disorder that appears in infancy or early childhood and permanently affects body movement and muscle coordination. The condition disrupts the brain's ability to control movement and maintain posture and balance.

"I wanted to score 96 per cent", said Faizan. "But because of my condition, I was weak in a few areas, my diagrams were weak, therefore I scored 93.8 percent", he added. Faizan's story has gained widespread attention on social media, showcasing the child's hard work and perseverance.

VIDEO | Jharkhand boy overcomes cerebral palsy to top Jharkhand Class 10 boards. Holding a pen in his mouth, Faizan has overcome challenges that many regular physically able students would find difficult.



He has topped the Class 10 board examinations in Jharkhand under the… pic.twitter.com/WXrfElGdCL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday announced the results of the Class 10 (matriculation) examination, recording an overall pass percentage of 95.27 per cent. According to the official record, 4,24,001 students registered for the matriculation examination this year, out of which 4,22,109 appeared for the exam.

The council has clarified that the online results are provisional in nature. Original mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed through the respective schools after being sent by the council. A total of 4,02,178 candidates were declared successful this year.